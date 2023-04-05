Today is the final deadline to register for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2023 to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website dbt.nta.ac.in. The corrections to the submitted forms can be made on April 8 and 9.

The GAT-B/BET 2023 exams will be held on April 23 (Sunday). The test will be a computer-based test with a duration of 3 hours each. The GAT-B paper will be held from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and the BET paper will be from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The GAT-B/BET is a national-level entrance examination for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

Candidates are advised to read the GAT-B/BET 2023 Information Brochure available on the official website for full details on eligibility criteria, exam pattern, etc.

Application Fee

An online application fee of Rs 1200 for one test and Rs 2400 for both tests is applicable. SC/ST/PwD will have to pay Rs 600 and Rs 1200 accordingly.

Steps to register for NTA GAT-B/BET 2023:

Visit the official website dbt.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “GAT-B & BET 2023 Online Application” Register and create login credentials Login and fill the online application Upload the required documents Pay the applicable fee and submit form Download and take a printout of the application

Direct link to register for NTA GAT-B/BET 2023.