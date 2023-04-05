North Western Railway (NWR) has invited online applications from all serving regular railway employees of North Western Railway excluding RPF/RPSF employees for filling up Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies against General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) quota. Candidates can apply for the vacancies from April 7 to May 6.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 238 Asst Loco Pilot posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit will be 42 years for General candidates, 45 years for OBC candidates, and 47 years for SC/ST candidates as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation Pass plus ITI/Act Apprenticeship passed in trade (i) Fitter (ii) Electrician (iii) Instrument Mechanic (iv) Millwright/Maintenance Mechanic (v) Mechanic (Radio & TV) (vi) Electronics Mechanic (vii) Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) (viii) Wireman (ix) Tractor Mechanic (x) Armature & Coil Winder (xi) Mechanic (Diesel) (xii) Heat Engine. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website of RRC-NWR ie www.rrcjaipur.in Click on the “GDCE ONLINE/E-Application” Link Click on the “New Registration” Fill in the required details, register and proceed with the application process Submit and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The recruitment process shall comprise of a Computer Based Test (CBT)/written examination followed by aptitude test, Document Verification and Medical Examination.