North Western Railway notification 2023 released; 238 Asst Loco Pilot posts on offer
Candidates can apply for the vacancies from April 7 to May 6.
North Western Railway (NWR) has invited online applications from all serving regular railway employees of North Western Railway excluding RPF/RPSF employees for filling up Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies against General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) quota. Candidates can apply for the vacancies from April 7 to May 6.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 238 Asst Loco Pilot posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The upper age limit will be 42 years for General candidates, 45 years for OBC candidates, and 47 years for SC/ST candidates as on July 1, 2023.
Educational Qualification: Matriculation Pass plus ITI/Act Apprenticeship passed in trade (i) Fitter (ii) Electrician (iii) Instrument Mechanic (iv) Millwright/Maintenance Mechanic (v) Mechanic (Radio & TV) (vi) Electronics Mechanic (vii) Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) (viii) Wireman (ix) Tractor Mechanic (x) Armature & Coil Winder (xi) Mechanic (Diesel) (xii) Heat Engine. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website of RRC-NWR ie www.rrcjaipur.in
- Click on the “GDCE ONLINE/E-Application” Link
- Click on the “New Registration”
- Fill in the required details, register and proceed with the application process
- Submit and take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The recruitment process shall comprise of a Computer Based Test (CBT)/written examination followed by aptitude test, Document Verification and Medical Examination.