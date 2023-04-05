The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release Class 10th and 12th results. Once declared, eligible candidates will be able to download their results from the official website upmsp.edu.in.

To qualify the examinations, the students will have to score a minimum of 33 percent marks. Candidates who fail to secure 33% marks will have to appear for the compartmental exams.

The examination for Class 10th and Class 12th commenced on February 16 and concluded on March 3 and March 4, respectively. Around 58 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10th, 12th examinations this year, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download Class 10th, Class 12th result

Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in Click on Class 10, Class 12 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

