Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2, (GWSSB) Class-2. Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from April 18 to May 12, 2023. A total of 658 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 125 vacancies.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in Click on the interview schedule link for Assistant Engineer (Civil) link The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the interview dates Take a printout for future reference

