Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the result of the Class 5 primary exams March 2023. Students can check and download their results from the official website pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB 5th class examinations were conducted from February 24 to March 4. The overall pass percentage recorded by the PSEB this year is 99.69 per cent. The pass percentage of girls is 99.74 per cent and boys is 99.65 per cent.

Students who couldn’t clear the PSEB Class 5 exam can appear for the supplementary exam which will be held in the next two months.

To download PSEB 5th result scorecard, students would require their exam roll number and name.

Steps to download PSEB 5th Class result 2023:

Visit the official website pseb.ac.in Go to ‘results’ and click on Primary Examination Result March 2022 link

Enter roll number or name and submit The PSEB 5th class result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download Punjab PSEB 5th result 2023.