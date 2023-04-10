Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the result of the Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) Prelims in the jurisdiction of the various Divisional Offices. Eligible candidate can download their results from the official website licindia.in.

The LIC ADO Preliminary exam was conducted on March 12 to fill up a total of 9394 vacancies. The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 23, 2023, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Steps to download ADO Prelims result 2023

Visit the official website licindia.in On the homepage, click on “Career— “Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23”

Click on the Prelims result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ADO Prelims result 2023.

Selection Procedure

Selection will be made on the basis of on-line tests, followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify in the on-line test and subsequent pre-recruitment Medical examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.