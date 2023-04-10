The Council of Architecture will soon close the online application window for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nata.in.

NATA 2023 will be conducted thrice for the year. The first exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 21 and the admit card will be released on April 18. The result will be declared on April 30.

As per the schedule, the NATA second and third examinations will be conducted on May 20 and June 9, respectively. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 to 5.30 PM.

Here’s NATA 2023 Information Bulletin.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed their 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics as subject of study can appear for NATA 2023. Candidates appearing for 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects of study or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics in the current year may also provisionally appear for NATA 2023.

Steps to apply for NATA 2023

Visit the official website www.nata.in On the homepage, click on “NATA-2023 Registration” Register yourself and login to apply Fill up the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NATA 2023.

About NATA

NATA is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council.

NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture, through assessment of cognitive skills, visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity tests, logical reasoning and critical thinking ability, etc., besides the learning that the candidate has acquired over the past few years and is related to the specific field of study.