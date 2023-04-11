The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has invited online applications for the post of Assistant Manager. Candidates can apply online through the IBPS portal ibps.in till May 10.

The IRDAI recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 45 posts. This includes five posts each for Actuarial, Finance, Law, IT and Research streams.

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduation with minimum 60% marks. More details in the notification.

Age Limit: Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on May 10, 2023. Upper age relaxation for reserved categories.

Here’s IRDAI recruitment 2023 notification.

Selection process

The selection process has Phase I - “Online Preliminary Examination (objective type)” followed by Phase II - “Descriptive Examination” at select centres and Phase III - Interview.

Steps to apply for IRDAI recruitment 2023:

Visit IBPS portal ibps.in Click on the apply link for IRDAI recruitment

Register and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Direct link to apply for IRDAI Assistant Manager recruitment 2023.