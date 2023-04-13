Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Insurance Medical Officer posts. As per the notification, the written examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. The detailed programme of examination along with venue of examination centres will be notified shortly.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 93 IMO posts.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Written Examination Notice-Recruitment to the Posts of Insurance Medical Officer (Advt. No. 14 of 2022-23)” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test. The exam will be conducted at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

The written exam shall comprise of one paper of 200 marks. There shall be 200 MCQs carrying one mark each. The exam will be conducted for the duration of 3 hours. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers, reads the notification.

