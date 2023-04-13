The High Court of Gujarat will tomorrow, April 14, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Civil Judges. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in till April 14, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 193 Civil Judge posts.

The preliminary examination (Elimination Test) and the test of Gujarati Language [For those candidates, who have not passed Secondary as well as Higher Secondary with the subject of Gujarati (Higher Level at both stages)] is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. The main written examination will be held on July 2, 2023. The viva­-voce test (Oral Interview) will be conducted in October-­November­, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates belonging to General category must not have crossed the age of 35 years and others i.e. in case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes or Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, declared as such by the Government of Gujarat, as well as Differently Abled Candidates with Locomotor Disability of not less than 40%, & Ex­Servicemen, must not have completed 38 years of age.

Educational Qualification: A prospective candidate must possess a Degree in Law from a University recognized by law in India and will have to pass the vernacular (Gujarati) language proficiency test.

Application Fee

The candidates belonging to General Category are required to pay the examination fees of Rs 1000 plus bank charges whereas Rs 500­ plus bank charges are required to be paid by the candidates belonging to SC/ST/Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, Differently Abled candidates and Ex-Servicemen categories.

Steps to apply for Gujarat HC Civil Judge posts

Visit the official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in Click on “Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge” under Current Jobs

Click on the apply link for the post Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the completely filled form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Civil Judge 2023 posts.

Selection Process

Selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of aggregate marks obtained by the candidates in the Main Written Examination & Viva­-voce Test.

