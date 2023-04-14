The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) will close the online application window for recruitment to Assistant Professor posts today, April 14. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website scert.delhi.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 99 Assistant Professor posts at SCERT, Delhi. The objective-type CBT exam will be held in June/July 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 45 years of age as on April 14, 2023. The upper age is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A Master’s degree in the relevant subject with M.Ed. The candidates must have qualified National Eligibility Test (NET) in the related subject.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 1600 for General/ EWS/OBC-NCL and Rs 1100 for Women/SC/ST/ESM/PWD.

Steps to apply for SCERT recruitment 2023

Visit official site scert.delhi.gov.in Go to Latest Update Click on application link for Assistant Professor Register and proceed with application Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for SCERT recruitment 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process will include an online test, followed by interview.