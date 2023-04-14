Anna University, Chennai has released the result of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023). Candidates can check and download their results from the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET 2023 examination for MCA and MBA was conducted on March 25. The provisional answer keys were released on April 4.

TANCET 2023 was conducted for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA degree Programmes for the academic year 2023-2024 offered at University Departments, Constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges) and Self-Financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu.

Steps to download TANCET result 2023

Visit official website tancet.annauniv.edu Click on the TANCET result 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TANCET result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.