The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the hall tickets for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Mains examination 2023 conducted for the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) Programmes. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website admissions.nid.edu.

The Main examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 30, 2023. The Studio Test shall be conducted at the following cities viz. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Gandhinagar, Kolkata & Kurukshetra.

DAT is conducted for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) / Master of Design (M.Des) programmes offered at NID campuses across the nation.

Steps to download NID DAT Main admit card 2023

Visit the official website admissions.nid.edu On the homepage, click on “B.DES. DAT MAINS 2023 ADMIT CARD” link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.