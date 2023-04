The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam schedule for recruitment to 300+ non-teaching vacancies in different posts at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The NTA JNU non-teaching exam will be held on April 26 and 27. The CBT Question Paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi) for General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Mathematical Ability, Computer Awareness. Test of Language (English or Hindi) will be as per the choice of the candidates.

The city intimation slip and admit card informing the date of examination Time, Exam Centre, Instructions etc. for the Exam will be issued in due course.

Here’s NTA JNU non-teaching exam schedule 2023.

The JNU non-teaching recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 388 vacancies in 40 different posts in Group A, B adn C pay levels. These include 106 Junior Assistant posts, 79 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), 22 Stenographers, 49 Mess Helpers, 22 Engineering Attendants and others.

Selection Process

The written and skill tests will be conducted by NTA. The weightage for written test (Paper-I & Paper-II) will be 70% and for Interview/Personality Test will be 30%.