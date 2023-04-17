The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will close the online registration window today for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) March 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can register for the test on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET March 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 12 and 15, 2023. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from April 25 onwards.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria available in the notification below:

Here’s KTET 2023 official notice.

Steps to apply for KTET March 2023:

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on “NEW REGISTRATION MARCH 2023” link Register and proceed with the application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for KTET March 2023.