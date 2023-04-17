The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2. Eligible candidates will be able to download the answer keys from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Once released, the applicants will also be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key by paying an amount per challenge.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was conducted from April 6 to April 15 across the country. The exam was conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps to download JEE Main Session 2 answer key

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Raise objections, if any

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.