Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Lecturers in 13 different disciplines under Odisha Technical Education & Training Service Cadre (Group-B). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in from April 26 onwards. The last date to apply for the post is May 26, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 224 Lecturer posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, vacancy details and others available in the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself and proceed with the application process for the relevant post Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Written Examination and Interview (Personality Test).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.