The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month from 17.04.2023 (04:00 PM) to 08.05.2023 (04:00 PM),” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 50,187 Constable (GD) posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

Steps to download Constable GD final answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to the Answer Key link Click on “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022” Key in your login details and submit Download the final answer key and take a printout

Direct link to download the final answer key.

Selection Process

The SSC GD Constable recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.