Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the result of the MP High School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023. Candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MP HSTET 2023 exam was conducted from March 1 to 11. The answer keys were released on March 13.

The HSTET exam will be conducted to qualify teachers in higher secondary schools in MP. A minimum of 60% for unreserved and 50% for reserved categories is required to qualify the test.

Steps to download MP TET result 2023:

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result - High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023”

Enter Application/ Roll No, date of birth and TAC code and submit The MP High School TET result will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.



Here’s direct link to download MP TET Varg 1 result 2023.