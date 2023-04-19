Prasar Bharati has invited online applications for the contractual engagement of videographers. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website applications.prasarbharati.org within 15 days from the date of publication on PB website.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 41 Videographer posts for the duration of 2 years.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 40 years as on April 18.

Essential Qualification: 10+2 from a recognized Board. Degree/Diploma in Cinematography/ Videography from a recognised University/Institute.

Desirable: Experience in MOJO, Attended Short Film making Course.

Experience: At least 5 years in the field of videography/cinematography or any other relevant field.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website applications.prasarbharati.org On the homepage, click on the registration window Register yourself and login Proceed with the application process Fill up the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.