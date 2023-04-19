Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Preliminary written examination schedule for the Odisha Judicial Service 2022. As per the notification, the written exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 21 from 10.00 AM to 11.30 PM.

The centre list and roll numbers tagged to each centre shall be published later.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 57 Civil Judge posts, of these, 18 vacancies are reserved for women.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Preliminary Written Examination Notice - Recruitment to the post of OJS-2022 (Advt. No. 19 of 2022-23)”

The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the preliminary exam, main exam and interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.