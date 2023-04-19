Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023. Interested candidates can register for the examination on the official website upsconline.nic.in till May 9 upto 6.00 PM.

The UPSC IES/ISS exams 2023 will be conducted from June 23. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 51 vacancies, of which 18 vacancies are for Indian Economic Service and 33 for Indian Statistical Service.

Here’s UPSC IES, ISS notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-30 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification:

IES: Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics.

ISS: Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject OR a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics.

Selection Procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services based on a written exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks and a personality test carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, except female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC IES/ISS 2023: