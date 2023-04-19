The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the post of GD Constable 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website rect.crpf.gov.in.

The PST/PET is scheduled to be conducted from April 24 to May 8, 2023.

“The E-Admit card for PST/PET stage can be downloaded by shortlisted candidates from the link https://www.crpfonline.com/const_gd_capfs_nia_ssf_assam_ri fle_2022_pet_pst_1245.php available on CRPF website (i.e. https://rect.crpf.gov.in). All candidates are also directed to bring printed copy of E-Admit card at the time of PST/PET. Candidates will not be permitted for PST/PET without Admit Card,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 50,187 Constable (GD) posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rect.crpf.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Important Notice regarding PST/PET for CT(GD)-2022.” Now click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The SSC GD Constable recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.