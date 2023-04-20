The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination schedule of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2023) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT 2023). Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website nta.ac.in.

The CMAT 2023 and GPAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 4 and May 22, respectively. The exams will be held in two shifts — 9:00 AM to 12 Noon and 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Direct link to CMAT 2023 notification.

Direct link to GPAT 2023 notification.

The CMAT 2023 is a national level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This test facilitates AICTE affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in affiliated Institutions.

GPAT 2023 will be held for entry into M.Pharma programmes.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.