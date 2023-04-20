National Housing Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Senior Project Finance Officer and Project Finance Officer. Interested candidates can apply on the official website nhb.org.in till May 13, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 vacancies, of which 20 vacancies are for the post of Senior Project Finance Officer and 20 for Project Finance Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit for SPFO and PFO is 40 years and 35 years respectively. The upper age limit is 59 years.

Educational Qualification:

Senior Project Finance Officer: Officers with minimum working experience of 15 years in SCBs/Financial Institutions of which minimum 10 years of experience in handling Credit/ Project Finance. The last post held by the candidate should be at SMG Scale V or above in PSBs / Grade D or above in Financial Institutions with last drawn gross salary equivalent to SMG Scale - V of IBA scale.

Project Finance Officer: Officers with minimum working experience of 10 years in SCBs/Financial Institutions of which minimum 5 years of experience in handling Credit/ Project Finance. The last post held by the candidate should be at MMG Scale III or above in PSBs / Grade B or above in Financial Institutions with last drawn gross salary equivalent to MMG Scale - III of IBA scale.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates is Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for NHB recruitment 2023

Visit IBPS portal ibps.in Click on the apply link for NHB SPFO/PFO vacancies

Register and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the application Download the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for SPFO/PFO posts.