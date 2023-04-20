Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Dental Surgeon. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from April 28 onwards. The last date to apply for the post is May 29, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 197 Dental Surgeon posts, of which 65 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Have possessed a BDS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognised by the Dental Council of India (DCI). More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself and proceed with the application process for the relevant post Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.