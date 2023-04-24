The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has postponed the application deadline for Under Graduate Entrance Test 2023 (UGET 2023). Eligible candidates can apply for UGET 2023 on the official website comedk.org till April 27 upto 11.00 AM.

The edit window will open from April 29 to May 1, 2023. COMEDK UGET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2023.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the UGET Brochure 2023.

Application Fee

The prescribed registration fee of Rs 1,800 plus convenience fee/charges should be remitted through payment gateway provided using a credit card or a debit card or Net banking.

Steps to apply for COMEDK UGET 2023

Visit the official website comedk.org

Click on the registration link and login Proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the application fee and submit

Download the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.