KTET March 2023 admit card releasing today
KTET March 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 12 and 15, 2023.
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit card today for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) March 2023. Candidates will be able to download their KTET admit cards from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.
Steps to apply for KTET March 2023:
- Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in
- Click on admit card link when available
- Login using Application No and Application ID
- The KTET admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.