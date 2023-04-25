Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Post Graduate Teacher under the Science Stream. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 30 in two sessions — 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM and 11.30 AM to 1.30 PM. A total of 1857 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on PGT under Science Stream admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 58 PGT vacancies, of which, 12 are for the subject Physics, 12 for Chemistry, 12 for Mathematics, 12 for Biology, and 10 for Computer Science. The vacancies are to be filled at 10 Kalinga Model Residential Schools.

