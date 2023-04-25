Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Technical Service Exam 2016. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till May 3, 2023.

“To submit objection, first Login to the Objection Window by entering your registration number and date of birth (DDMMYYYY). Then after, select the question and register your objection against it,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on March 26 in three districts including Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar and Bareilly.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in Click on the Combined Technical Service Exam 2016 answer key link Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 292 vacancies.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 292 vacancies.