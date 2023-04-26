The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has postponed the release of Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) March 2023 admit card. As per the notification, applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from May 5, 2023. Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to release on April 25.

Once out, candidates will be able to download their KTET admit cards from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

“KTET MARCH 2023 EXAM HALL TICKET AVAILABLE ON 05/05/2023,” reads the notice.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 12 and 15 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

Steps to apply for KTET March 2023

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in Click on admit card link when available Login using Application No and Application ID The KTET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.