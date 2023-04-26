Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) will today, April 26, conclude the online application process for walk-in interaction for engagement/empanelment of Handyman/ Loader purely on fixed term contract basis for deployment in the office of our client i.e. AAI Cargo Logistic and Allied Services Company Ltd. –Chennai. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 70 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 45 years.

Educational Qualification: 10th pass for Handyman/Loader. Physically Fit.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for Handyman/Loader posts 2023

Visit the official website www.becil.com Go to the Careers page Click on Registration Form (Online Apply) Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.