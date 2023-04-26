The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will tomorrow, April 27, release the admit card for the Prohibition Constable recruitment examination. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 14, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The reporting time is 8.00 AM. The Commission has also released the centre of candidates according to their roll numbers.

Direct link to Prohibition Constable exam schedule.

Direct link to centre of candidates according to roll number.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 689 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Prohibition Dept.” tab Now click on the admit card link link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.