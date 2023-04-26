Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the notification for the post of Officer in Grade ‘B’ (DR) in various departments. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in from May 9 to June 9 upto 6.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 291 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Officer in Grade B, (DR) General PY 2023: 222

Officer in Grade B (DR) Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR)-PY 2023: 38

Officer in Grade B (DR) Statistics and Information Management (DSIM) PY 2023: 31

Candidates will be able to check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details to be released in the detailed notification.

Steps to apply for RBI vacancies

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on the application link Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.