Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from May 2 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is May 31, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 21 vacancies. The applicants should have attained the age of 40 years and should not be more than the age of 55 years as on August 1, 2022.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 25 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.