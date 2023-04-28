Today, April 28, is the last date to apply for the post of Research Assistant in Planning Services under Transformation and Development Department under ADVT. NO. 03/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Arts, Science or Commerce from any recognized University with either Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, Agricultural Economics, Sociology, Anthropology, Social Anthropology, Social Work, Business Administration, Business Management, Geography or Commerce as one of the subjects. Preference shall be given to Honours Graduates.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 297.20, whereas Rs 197.20 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC. The candidates from BPL and PwBD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 47.20.

Steps to apply for Research Assistant posts



Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to “Online Recruitment Portal” Click on “Apply Here” under Research Assistant posts Register and apply for the vacancies Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Research Assistant posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.