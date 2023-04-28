Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the written exam for the post of Road Inspector in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 761 Road Inspector posts.

“The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) for the admitted candidates for the said examination have already been hosted in the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in. The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) can be downloaded through one time Registration (OTR DASHBOARD) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Road Inspector admit card

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Click on “Hall Ticket Download” On the homepage, click on One Time Registration (OTR) Dashboard Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.