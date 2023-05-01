Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for the MAH LLB 3yrs CET 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH LLB 3-year CET 2023 will be held on May 2 and 3 in an online MCQ mode at various exam centers within and outside Maharashtra State. The exam duration is 2 hours. The exam will be conducted for admission to the First Year of the Three Year Full Time-Regular Professional Degree Course in Law, for the academic year 2023-24.

Steps to download MAH LLB CET admit card 2023:

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the admit card link for MAH-L.L.B.3Yrs.-CET 2023 Key in your Application Number, Date of Birth and submit

The MAH LLB CET admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MAH LLB CET admit card 2023.

Exam Pattern

MAH LLB CET will consist of five papers — Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, Mathematical Aptitude and English — for a total of 150 marks. The total number of questions will be 150.