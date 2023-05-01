Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for the MAH B.P.Ed CET 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH B.P.Ed CET 2023 will be held on May 3 in an online MCQ mode at various exam centers within and outside Maharashtra State. The exam duration is 2 hours. The exam will be conducted for admission to the First Year of the Two Year Degree Course in Physical Education for the academic year 2023-24.

Steps to download MAH B.P.Ed CET admit card 2023:



Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the admit card link for MAH-B.P.Ed-CET 2023

Key in your Application Number, Date of Birth and submit

The MAH B.P.Ed CET admit card will appear on screen, download

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MAH B.P.Ed CET admit card 2023.