Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Lecturers in different disciplines of Government Ayurvedic medical Colleges of the state in Class-II. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in from May 10 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is June 9.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 Lecturer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A graduate degree in Ayurveda from a University established by law or a Statutory Board/ Faculty/ Examining Body of Indian Medicine or its equivalent as recognised made in Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970. A post graduate qualification in the subject/ speciality concerned included in the schedule to Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 is also mandatory. Adequate knowledge of Sanskrit.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Written Examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.