The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various Non-Academic positions. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ncert.nic.in till May 19, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 347 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee (Unreserved/OBC/EWS) for Levels 10-12 will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500, whereas Rs 1200 is applicable to Levels 6-7. For Levels 2-5, the application fee is Rs 1000. The application fee is exempted for SC/ ST/ PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates.

Steps to apply for NCERT Non-Academic posts



Visit the official website ncert.nic.in On the homepage, click on the application link Register yourself and login to apply Fill-up the form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Non-Academic posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.