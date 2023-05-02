NCERT recruitment 2023: Apply for 347 non-academic posts at ncert.nic.in
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ncert.nic.in till May 19, 2023.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various Non-Academic positions. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ncert.nic.in till May 19, 2023.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 347 vacancies.
Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The application fee (Unreserved/OBC/EWS) for Levels 10-12 will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500, whereas Rs 1200 is applicable to Levels 6-7. For Levels 2-5, the application fee is Rs 1000. The application fee is exempted for SC/ ST/ PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates.
Steps to apply for NCERT Non-Academic posts
- Visit the official website ncert.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the application link
- Register yourself and login to apply
- Fill-up the form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Non-Academic posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.