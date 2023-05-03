Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division). Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website ppsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the Main written exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 2 to 4. The admit card will be released on May 15.

“It is also informed that the Admit Cards for Main Written examination of PCS (JB) can be downloaded w.e.f. 15/05/2023 using the Registration Number (Mains Examination) and Password on the link DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD available on the website of the Commission (http://ppsc.gov.in). The candidates are advised to keep visiting Commission’s website http://ppsc.gov.in for latest updates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.