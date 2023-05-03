The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the result of the State-Level Recruitment Commission or SLRC Class 3 posts. Candidates can check the result online at the official website sebaonline.org.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for over 11,000 Class III posts.

Finally, the day has arrived. Tomorrow (May 3rd) at 11 am, the recruitment commission for Grade 3 posts will announce the results for 11,510 vacancies.

This is a major accomplishment as we are making progress towards 1 lakh regular appointments in various departments — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 2, 2023

Steps to download Assam SLRC result 2023:

Visit official website sebaonline.org Click on the link ‘SLRC Result - Class III’ Login using Application No. and Password The Assam SLRC result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download Assam SLRC result 2023.