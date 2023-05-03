The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the result of the State-Level Recruitment Commission or SLRC Class 3 posts. Candidates can check the result online at the official website sebaonline.org.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for over 11,000 Class III posts.

Steps to download Assam SLRC result 2023:

  1. Visit official website sebaonline.org
  2. Click on the link ‘SLRC Result - Class III’
  3. Login using Application No. and Password
  4. The Assam SLRC result will appear on screen
  5. Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download Assam SLRC result 2023.