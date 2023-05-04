Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the admit card for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 17, 2023, at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

“Candidates without Admit Cards will not be permitted to attend the Entrance Examination. A colour printout of the Admit Card is preferable for proper identification of the candidates. Admit cards will be available only to candidates who have applied for Engineering Course or Pharmacy Course. Admit cards will not be available to candidates who have applied only for Medical or Architecture courses,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download KEAM 2023 admit card

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on KEAM 2023-Candidate Portal Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download KEAM 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.