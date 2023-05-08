The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam will conclude the online application process today for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 (PAT). Eligible candidates can fill up the application form on the official website dte.assam.gov.in upto 5.00 PM today.

The tentative date of Assam PAT 2023 is June 11 or 18 or 25. The final date is to be declared soon. The online admit card will be released later.

The PAT 2023 is going to be held for admission into 3 years diploma in Engineering and Technology courses for the session 2023-24.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants from general and OBC/MOBC category should have attained the age of 20 yeas and 6 months, whereas 23 years ad 6 months is the age limit for SC/ST as on December 31, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must pass the HSLC or its equivalent examination in single setting with Mathematics and Science a compulsory subjects. Candidates also must have passed individually in both Theory and Practical examinations in Mathematics and Science.

Application Fee

The application fee for the candidates is Rs 500.

Steps to apply for Assam PAT 2023:

Visit the official website dte.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on “PAT 2023 online application” form Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR PAT-2023”

Fill up the application form, upload the required documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assam PAT 2023.