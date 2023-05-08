Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Insurance Medical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 14 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. A total of 1214 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 93 IMO posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “IMO admit card link”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IMO admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test. The exam will be conducted at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

The written exam shall comprise of one paper of 200 marks. There shall be 200 MCQs carrying one mark each. The exam will be conducted for the duration of 3 hours. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers, reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.