Today is the deadline to submit applications for the Common PG Entrance Test or CPET 2023 to be conducted by SAMS Odisha. Candidates can apply for the exam at the official website pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

The Odisha CPET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 23 to July 4. The hall ticket will be released on June 9 from 2.00 PM onwards.

CPET exam will be conducted for admissions to various PG programmes offered at various state government institutions.

Here’s Odisha CPET 2023 notification.

Steps to apply for Odisha CPET 2023: