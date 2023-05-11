The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) or MP Vyapam has released the official notification of the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2023. Interested candidates can apply at the official website esb.mp.gov.in from May 26 to June 9. The official advertisement is available on the website.

The MP PAT 2023 will be conducted on July 11-12 or admissions to agricultural courses in government-run institutes. The exam will be held in two sessions on all three days: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

An application fee of Rs 500 is applicable for the general category and Rs 250 for reserved categories.

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 or 10+2 board exam in Science are eligible to apply for MPESB PAT 2023. More details are in the notification.

Based on the PAT 2023 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.Sc (Agriculture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.Sc (Forestry) and B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering) will be conducted by the institutes.

Here’s MP PAT 2023 official notification.