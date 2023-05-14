The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced ISCE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results on its official website. Students can check their results on Council’s website cisce.org or results.cisce.org using their Unique ID and Index No.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education or ICSE board exam 2023 were conducted between February 27 and March 29. The Indian School Certificate or ISC exams were held from February 13 to March 31.

Around 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the CISCE board exams. This year, 98.94% of candidates cleared the ICSE exam whereas the pass percentage for ISC is 96.93%.

Students who are not happy with their results can apply for re-checking till March 21 through the board websites or schools. The fee for ICSE and ISC students is Rs 1,000 per paper and per subject respectively.

Steps to check CISCE results 2023:

Visit the official website cisce.org Enter the Course Code, Candidate UID, Index number and the Captcha The ICSE, ISC result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Result through SMS

For receiving the ICSE result 2021 through SMS, the student needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way — ICSE <seven digit unique ID> — and send it to the number 9248082883. For the ISC result, type ISC in place of ICSE and follow the same process.