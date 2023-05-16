The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the result today for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) May 2023 session. Candidates will be able to check their results from the official website icsi.edu from 4.00 PM onwards.

The ICSI CSEET May 2023 exam was conducted on May 6 and 8 in Remote Proctored mode. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CSEET May 2023 is now available for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of marsheet shall be issued to the Candidates, said the notice.

Here’s ICSI CSEET May 2023 result notice.

Steps to download ICSI CSEET result 2023: